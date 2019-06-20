Apple recalls overheating 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks

Apple announced a voluntary recall of some 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops on Thursday. Photo courtesy Apple

June 20 (UPI) -- Apple announced a voluntary recall of some of the older models of its MacBook Pro laptop on Thursday.

The recall affects 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017 that contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk, the company said.

"Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units," the company said.

Apple said the recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

Customers can enter their MacBook's serial number on an Apple support page and see if it is eligible to have the battery replaced free of charge.