June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were dead and two others were in serious condition following a fiery accident involving multiple vehicles on a Wisconsin highway, authorities said.

Racine Country Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told reporters that the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Wednesday when police received multiple 911 calls of fire and explosions on highway I-94.

According to preliminary investigations, the accident occurred when the driver of a southbound semi-trailer truck hit a construction barrier while switching lanes and then overcorrected and hit the median wall that separates the north and southbound traffic.

"Given the size and scope of that vehicle and interstate speeds, [he] literally shoved that median wall into now the northbound lanes," Schmaling said. "As a result, three passenger vehicles also collided with one another, with the barriers, with the wall itself."

A second semi-trailer truck traveling north then took "evasive manoeuvres" and turned toward the eastern ditch line, going off the road and bursting into flames, Schmaling said.

Both truck drivers died in the crash while two of the three drivers of the passenger vehicles involved in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital to received treatment for serious injuries, he said.

Police are unsure if there were other occupants in the trailers during the accident, he said.

"In my 24 years on this job, this is the worst accident I've ever been a part of," Schmaling said.

The explosions reported are believed to have been the result of tires popping from the heat of the fire, but the contents of the semi-trailer trucks will be investigated, he said. Both trucks were engulfed in fire.

Schmaling said the driver of the second semi-trailer saved lives when he drove off the road instead of continuing into the accident.

"By avoiding a crash of three individuals and a semi-tractor trailer already involved in a crash and turning to avoid all that -- absolutely [he saved lives]," he said. "I think this unfortunate deceased individual is a hero."

The highway was under construction during the accident and he said it just underscores the importance of paying attention to one's surroundings while driving.

The southbound lanes of the I-94 were reopened at around 9:15 p.m. while the northbound lanes were scheduled to stay closed until Thursday morning allowing for repairs to be conducted to the road's surface, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.