Watch live: Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Laffer

June 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer, an adviser to former President Ronald Reagan.

The ceremony is set to take place at 4:45 p.m. EDT in the Oval Office of the White House.

Laffer is known as the father of supply-side economics, the theory that economic growth can be boosted by cuts to taxes and regulations.

He is the co-author of a book called Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy, which Trump praised.