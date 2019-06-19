June 19 (UPI) -- Congress will mark Juneteenth with a hearing on reparations for slave descendants in a House judiciary subcommittee at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will discuss House Resolution 40, which calls for a study to "develop reparation proposals for African-Americans," the bill reads. It also includes a formal apology from the U.S. government "for the perpetration of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity on African slaves and their descendants."

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote "The Case for Reparations" article in 2014 that reignited the debate of paying current African Americans for what their ancestors experienced. Coates will join actor Danny Glover, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and legal experts, civil rights leaders and economists to give testimony Wednesday.

Several Democratic president candidates expressed support for the resolution, including Booker, Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs Julian Castro.

Juneteenth is a holiday in Texas that celebrates the day slaves in that state found out they were free.