Sprouts said the recall includes both conventional and organic frozen spinach. File Photo courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market

June 19 (UPI) -- Sprouts Farmers Market recalled its frozen cut leaf spinach over possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The grocery store chain on Monday said it recalled its 16-ounce bags of conventional and organic frozen spinach because it was potentially contaminated by listeria. National Frozen Foods of Oregon manufactured the spinach.

The recalled spinach has a use-by date of Dec. 3, 2021.

Customers have reported no illnesses associated with the products.

Sprouts carried the potentially contaminated spinach at stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea and gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause early delivery or miscarriage.