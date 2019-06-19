Nevada train carrying munitions, chemicals derails

The cars carrying the munitions didn't derail. Photo courtesy of the Elko County Sheriff's Office

June 19 (UPI) -- A train carrying munitions and aluminum oxide derailed in northeastern Nevada on Wednesday, prompting the temporary closure of a major U.S. highway.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said the train derailed around 10:20 a.m. east of the town of Wells.

The train cars carrying the munitions did not derail, but cars carrying aluminum oxide and vegetable oil spilled among the wreckage. At least 22 cars derailed in the incident.

It was unclear whether there were any injuries associated with the crash.

The sheriff's office closed down Interstate 80 in both directions during the cleanup of the crash.