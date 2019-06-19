Facebook's announcement Tuesday it was naming its cryptocurrency Libra has drawn ire from some other Libras. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/EPA-EFE | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Facebook's new Libra cryptocurrency won't be seen until next year, but an unusual chorus of criticism is already being heard -- specifically, from persons born between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23.

Those born under the "Libra" astrological sign are voicing opposition to the name given to the social network's forthcoming digital currency, unveiled Tuesday.

"Libras have a right to be peeved," astrologist Mackenzie Greer told Business Insider. "Facebook is attempting to represent themselves as fair and just, akin to Libra's most positive qualities. Given their track record, I'm not so sure they'll be able to live up to the Libra name."

Facebook has endured multiple scandals in recent years -- from the Cambridge Analytica ordeal to other privacy concerns.

"Libra is the sign of balance, fair play and harmony, and I don't see a lot of that in Facebook these days," astrologer Angel Eyedealism added. "The fairness element of Libra is offended by this, it's the least selfish of the signs ... they remember to ask for things and Facebook didn't ask them."

Facebook said there are already a number of major companies backing the new financial system, which will compete with others like bitcoin -- including MasterCard, Uber, PayPal, eBay and Spotify.

"As a Libra who hates Facebook, my response is this: How dare you," tweeted Lynsay McCaulley.

"Rude of Facebook to name their new crypto 'Libra' when everyone knows Scorpios are the most strategic of the signs and have all the best-kept secrets," Twitter user Kendall Little quipped.