House will question Hope Hicks about Russia investigation, hush payments

June 19 (UPI) -- Former White House communications director Hope Hicks will testify Wednesday before the House judiciary committee about possible attempts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the Mueller investigation.

The committee subpoenaed Hicks because she was present during several of the episodes described in special counsel Robert Mueller III's report as possible attempts to obstruct justice. That includes Trump's explanation for the Trump Tower meeting that included his son and Russian officials, and the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

They'll also question Hicks about the hush money payments Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Hicks left the White House in March 2018 and now works as a chief communications officer and executive vice president at Fox Corp., which owns Fox News.

The meeting will be behind closed doors but Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the transcript from the hearing will be made public.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said he would have a staff member there to preserve the confidentiality of Hicks' work for Trump whether it was before or after he took office.

Nadler rejected claims by Cipollone that Hicks has executive privilege or immunity.

"Mr. Hicks understands that the committee will be free to pose questions as it sees fit, including about her time on the Trump campaign and her time in the White House," Nadler said. "Should there by a privilege or other objection regarding any question, we will attempt to resolve any disagreement while reserving our right to take any and all measures in response to unfounded privilege assertions."

Some Democrats, including some running for president in 2020, want to use the obstruction of justice accusations to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued against impeachment, saying it could benefit Trump because he thrives on confrontation.