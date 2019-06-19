June 19 (UPI) -- The FBI has joined the search for a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared nearly two months ago.

Sunny Sramek was last seen April 20 leaving Trenton, Neb. with an unknown man for a trip to Omaha, authorities said. Police said the man has returned, but Sramek hasn't.

The 18-year-old woman was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top when she left in a sport-utility vehicle, which was later located.

The bureau is now aiding local authorities in the search.

"It is critical that if the public has information, they contact us as she could be in danger," FBI spokeswoman Michele Stevenson said.

Investigators have asked the public for help, specifically noting tattoo on Sramek's shoulder and ankle. She also has a square-shaped scar on her forehead.