June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will spend the next two days being grilled by Congress over trade talks with China and the use of tariffs and other measures by the Trump administration.

Lighthizer will meet first with the Senate finance committee at 10:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will testify before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Talks between the United States and China broke down in May, prompting President Donald Trump to impose a $200 billion increase in tariffs on Chinese goods. Lawmakers are expected to question Lighthizer about where the talks go next and whether Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan later this month.

Trump said last week that "it doesn't matter" if Xi shows up.

Congress will also focus on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. Lighthizer has worked closely with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to resolve environmental, labor and other issues before it comes to Congress for a vote.

The details on the negotiations for the Mexico and Canada trade agreement remain behind closed doors and trade lobbyist John Murphy said it will likely stay that way.

Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on vehicles and parts from Japan and the European Union. He also threatened to put tariffs on all Mexican imports if that country didn't do something to stem the flow of migrants through that country

Trump's threats to slap tariffs on countries when he doesn't get his way has led to a bipartisan effort to limit Trump's tariff authority. Senate finance committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is leading that effort, saying he opposes the president using national security concerns to justify the tariffs. He wants a veto-proof majority before he proposes the bill that would limit Trump's power.