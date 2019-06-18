Trump, Xi agree to extended meeting at G20 next week

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping review soldiers at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China,on November 9, 2017. File Photo by Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet for a dedicated period at an economic summit in Japan next week, officials said Tuesday amid an ongoing trade conflict.

Trump and Xi spoke by phone Tuesday and agreed to the "extended meeting" at the two-day G20 conference in Osaka, which begins June 28.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China," Trump tweeted. "We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

U.S. Trade Chief Robert Lighthizer testified Tuesday before the Senate finance committee about the status of trade talks, and the use of tariffs and other economic strategies. Trump has imposed $200 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese exports, and negotiations for a settlement broke down last month.

Trump had threatened to impose another $300 billion in tariffs if Xi didn't attend the G-20 summit in Japan.

Beijing has asked the United States to treat Chinese companies fairly, particularly Huawei, a telecommunications company that's been banned by U.S. officials over national security concerns.

Xi said Monday he will visit North Korea for the first time. Beijing spokesman Lu Kang said the goal of the visit is to help mend relations between the North and South.