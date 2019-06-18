Trump supporters crowd around Amway Center in downtown Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday before the rally to kick off his re-election campaign. Photo by Paul Brinkmann/UPI

Trump supporters, including Bob Kunst of Miami Beach, Fla., throng around Amway Center in downtown Orlando on Tuesday for his 2020 campaign kickoff event. Photo by Paul Brinkmann/UPI

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18 (UPI) -- Thousands of people turned out to cheer on President Donald Trump before his planned evening campaign speech in Orlando, although rain drove some of the crowd away temporarily midafternoon.

A large field next to Amway Center arena in the heart of downtown was packed with Trump supporters wearing red, white and blue. Trump campaign officials said they planned to set up large TV screens to show the crowd outside.

The speech, which will be streamed live, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The campaign has reported raising more than $30 million in the first quarter this year, holding a total of $40 million. On the Democratic side, there's a bumper crop of 24 declared candidates, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren leading most polls.

Chris Jeune, 49, drove about an hour from Ormond Beach, Fla., to volunteer and get VIP access to the indoor rally.

"I thought it was awesome when I heard he picked Orlando for this," Jeune said. "From our perspective, he's getting things done. We need the wall, to keep drugs and illegals out of our country. He's doing a great job."

Building a wall on the border with Mexico, a popular promise from Trump's 2016 campaign, was mentioned by more than a few in the crowd. Supporters also credited Trump for boosting the economy. Others cited support for Israel or anti-abortion policies as reasons they came to show support.

A few blocks away, protesters from progressive or Democratic groups in Orlando were setting up at Stonewall bar next to Orlando City Soccer Stadium, using the theme "Win with Love." Streets were closed around the arena leading toward the protest area. A huge police presence was visible. A parade of dozens of officers set out on bicycle around 1:30 p.m.

Rick Ashby, a resident of nearby Oviedo, was at the protest scene. He is running for state Senate as a Democrat.

"Trump is ruining this country with his racism, hedonism, hate and his favoring the wealthy at the expense of the working class. What kind of American president would ever embrace dictators as he has, like Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin," Ashby said. "I got involved in politics in 2016 because of him."

But Trump appeals to Jose Vargas, 22, who lives in Orlando but recently moved from Venezuela. He can't vote yet but said he came to the rally to show support.

"I escaped a socialist country and I would hate to see that system take over the greatest country in the world, so I'm happy to see Trump winning," said Vargas, who works as a parking valet at a hotel. "I don't agree with everything he says, but he's politically incorrect and anti-establishment, and that's what is needed."

Bob Kunst, 77, of Miami Beach, a longtime activist who has run for office many times, camped out on a street corner with T-shirts for sale and signs with pro-Trump slogans.

As a gay Jewish man, he was once a devout Democrat.

"Trump moved the embassy to Jerusalem. He went after ISIS. He appointed an openly gay ambassador to Germany. He's great and we need him," Kunst said.

Daisy Judge, 20, came from Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she's the membership chair for the Republican club.

"It's a good time to talk to people about important issues," Judge said.

She said she likes Trump's positions on abortion and free markets. Asked if she supports his decision to levy tariffs on trade with other countries, Judge said she believes those are just temporary leverage points for Trump to negotiate with.