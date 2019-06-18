Patrick Shanahan withdraws as defense secretary candidate

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan's departure comes one day after responding to an FBI investigation into a domestic dispute between him and his former wife nine years ago. File Photo by Martin H. Simon/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Tuesday withdrew himself from consideration to be formally nominated to head the Defense Department, President Donald Trump announced.

Trump never formally nominated Shanahan, who took over as interim head of the department after James Mattis' departure at the end of 2018. He previously worked as Mattis' deputy.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump tweeted.

"I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!"

Shanahan withdrew his name from consideration for the role one day after responding to an FBI investigation into a violent domestic dispute between him and his former wife nine years ago. The probe stemmed from a background investigation related to his possible nomination and confirmation hearing.

Both Shanahan and his former wife, Kimberley Jordinson, told police they had been punched by the other. Both also denied being violent in the incident.

Shanahan released a statement Monday calling the altercation a "painful and deeply personal family situation." He said he never laid a hand on Jordinson.

"Our story is not dissimilar to those of the many families facing the difficult challenges that come when a loved one struggles with substance abuse and other emotional issues as is the case with my former wife," he said.

"I wish nothing but the best for her and regret that my children's privacy has been violated and they are being forced to relive a tragic situation that we have worked so hard as a family to put behind us."

In May, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump planned to nominate Shanahan to permanently lead the Pentagon, but announced no timeframe to make it official.

"Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do an excellent job," she said at the time.