June 18 (UPI) -- A New York woman known as the "Fatal Attraction" killer for the 1989 murder of her lover's wife was released from prison on parole Monday.

Carolyn Warmus served 27 years at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility before she was granted parole last month. Warmus was 23 when she had an affair with fellow elementary schoolteacher Paul Solomon, who was 17 years older and married.

Warmus was convicted in 1992 of shooting Solomon's wife, Betty Jean Solomon, nine times at the couple's Greenburgh, N.Y., home, drawing comparisons to Glenn Close's character in the 1987 Oscar-nominated movie that also started Michael Douglas.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury.

The daughter of a millionaire insurance executive, Warmus, 55, said she plans to live in New York after her release.

Mayer Morganroth, her attorney, confirmed her release but declined further comment.

The ex-educator continued to maintain her innocence in Barbara Solomon's death. During her parole board hearing in 2017, Warmus blamed the media for her conviction.

"Well, it was a circumstantial case, a completely circumstantial case," Warmus told the board. "I think I was found guilty because of the media attention and the publicity. Twenty-five years ago, it was everywhere.

"I mean, they even had TV shows that did so-called re-enactments, where they would put, you know, someone looking like me or something committing the crime, which I guess is illegal to do today on TV but that's what they did to me," she continued.

In her parole hearing this year, she told the board that she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.