Iraqi-Canadian receives 26 years for plot to kill U.S. soldiers in Iraq

June 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York sentenced an Iraqi-Canadian man to 26 years in prison Tuesday for plotting to kill U.S. soldiers in Iraq, the Justice Department announced.

In addition to the prison time, Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa received a lifetime of supervised release in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. He pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in March 2018.

Federal prosecutors said 'Isa was involved with a multinational terror network that carried out multiple suicide bombings in Iraq, one of which resulted in the deaths of five U.S. soldiers on April 10, 2009. In that incident, a man drove a truck full of explosives to the gate of a U.S. military base in Mosul and after a gunfight with troops, blew the truck up.

Those killed were Staff Sgt. Gary Woods, 24; Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Hall, 32; Sgt. Edward Forrest, 25; Cpl. Jason Pautsch, 20; and Army Pvt. 1st Class Bryce Gaultier, 22.

"Today's sentence brings some measure of earthly justice to an individual involved in the deaths of five service members, but it cannot begin to compensate for the evil he contributed to or alleviate the pain of those families whose lives he changed forever," Assistant Attorney General John Demers said.

Canada approved the extradition of 'Isa to the United States in 2011 to face the charges.