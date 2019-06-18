Autopsy report shows UNCC shooting victims died of multiple gunshots

June 18 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released autopsy reports for two students killed in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in April.

The autopsy revealed that Riley Howell, 21, was shot eight times, including once at close range, and Ellis Parlier, 19, was shot six times.

Both students died when a former classmate opened fire in a classroom on the university campus, police said. Four other students were injured: Remi Alramadhan, 20, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houput, 23, and Drew Pescaro, 19. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell.

Police said Howell tackled the gunman during the shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney called Howell the "first hero" of the shooting response and added "his sacrifice saved lives."

"Having no place to run and hide, he fought," Putney said.

Terrell, a former student at the university, was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possessing a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.