Two University of Minnesota wrestlers were arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct. No charges were filed. File photo by charnsitr/Shutterstock

June 17 (UPI) -- Two University of Minnesota wrestlers were arrested Saturday on suspicion of sexual misconduct, Minneapolis police said.

The men have not been charged as of Sunday evening and police are investigating. Standout wrestler Gable Steveson and another wrestler who wasn't identified were booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

"We are aware of a situation involving two of our student athletes and are in the process of gathering more information," a statement from U of M Athletic Department said. "These students have been suspended from all team activity pending further information. Federal and state law precludes any further details at this time."

Steveson's attorney said her client was shocked by the arrest.

"My client has cooperated with the investigation and he's made statements to law enforcement," attorney Christa Groshek said. "My client knows that he didn't do anything like that, he hasn't done anything wrong."

Steveson is from Apple Valley, Minn. where he won four straight state championships and had a 213-3 record. During his freshman year at the University of Minnesota, he had 35 straight wins and two losses and finished third at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

This is the second scandal to hit the university's wrestling program in three years when longtime Coach J. Robinson was fired in 2016 for an alleged drug ring. Four wrestlers were suspended for allegedly distributing the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.