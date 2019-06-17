Police: Three killed in homicide, one in suicide at Iowa home

June 17 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday that the cause of death of four Iowa family members who were found dead in their home over the weekend was murder-suicide.

Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44, Lavanya Sunkare, 41, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy were found shot to death Saturday in their West Des Moines residence and their identities were confirmed Sunday, police said.

On Monday, police said autopsies were conducted Sunday and had determined that Lavanya and the two boys were homicide victims while Chandrasekhar had committed suicide.

"Officials are working with surviving family members to provide support," police said. "Investigators are continuing to review evidence and conduct interviews."