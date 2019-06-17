Harvard rescinds acceptance of Parkland survivor over racist statements

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv (Right) said Monday his admission to Harvard was rescinded over racist comments he made in high school. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- A survivor of the mass shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school last year said Monday that Harvard rescinded his acceptance to the university due to "offensive statements" he made in high school.

Kyle Kashuv wrote a series of tweets stating that the university notified him of the decision to rescind his admission due to texts and comments, including what he described as "abhorrent racial slurs," that he and friends made privately two years ago.

"A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago -- when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting -- in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I immediately apologized," he wrote, alongside a copy of his apology.

Kashuv also shared the letter from Harvard's dean of admissions and financial aid, William R. Fitzsimmons, which requested that he provide a full account of any such statements he may have made and a written explanation of his actions.

Kashuv said that he complied with the request and sent an email to Harvard's Office of Diversity and Inclusion for steps to make up for this behavior.

He then received a letter from the admissions committee informing him that his admission would officially be rescinded.

"As you know, the Committee takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character. After careful consideration the committee voted to rescind your admission to Harvard College," Fitzsimmons wrote.

Upon receiving the second letter, Kashuv said he requested an in-person interview with Harvard officials regarding the situation, but the university declined.

Kashuv noted the deadline for accepting offers from other colleges has passed, but he is "exploring all options at the moment."