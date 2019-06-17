Gunman killed in by police after opening fire on Dallas courthouse

June 17 (UPI) -- A man was killed in a shootout with police outside of a federal courthouse in Dallas on Monday morning.

The FBI said the gunman, identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building in the city's downtown area but was shot dead before entering the building.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said during a press conference that there were more than 300 federal employees in the building at the time of the shooting.

One worker sustained superficial injuries while taking cover from the shooter. No other citizens or officers were injured.

"Law enforcement responded immediately and I want to assure the community, especially our downtown community, that the community is safe," said Cox.

FBI Special agent in charge said the gunman was discharged from the Army in 2017 and that the agency is working with the Department of Defense to examine his record and "identify any associates."

The gunman's firearm was also recovered and authorities are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine its origin and how it was acquired.