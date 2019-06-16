Another round of tornadoes struck the central United States from North Dakota and Oklahoma to Indiana during the first part of the weekend.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center's reported a tornado in Rushville, Ind., that struck at 7:51 p.m. CDT, caused significant damage according to the report. Earlier, a tornado struck a farmer's field in Newbern, Ind., at 7:33 p.m. The report notes that it was possibly rain-wrapped.

Farther south, hail almost the size of tennis balls fell over Deaf Smith County, Texas, around 5 p.m. A tornado hit Castro County, Texas, one county over, just a few minutes before the hail had hit. Areas near Childress, Texas, experienced a wind gust of 87 mph around 8:11 p.m.

A thin tornado tracked north of Sawyerville, Ill. at 2:47 p.m.downed a tree into a home and wrecked power lines, according to the NWS report. A social media user was able to catch a photo of it as it churned through the area.

A tornado north of Sawyerville, Illinois, tore up trees and damaged at least one house according to the National Weather Service. (Twitter/@AceJachino)

There have been several other reports of tornadoes in Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa. The confirmed tornadoes have mostly damaged areas in Indiana and Illinois according to the NWS reports, tearing up not just trees and power lines, but homes as well.

There have been 18 preliminary tornado reports posted as of Saturday night. The possible tornado in Hardin County, Iowa, damaged a barn and the confirmed tornado in Greene County, Indiana, that hit at 6:02 p.m. CT damaged several homes according to the NWS reports.

In Ellettsville, Indiana, a social media user caught a possible tornado on video, the storm churning behind a line of homes. As of Saturday evening, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities due to the severe weather.

Severe weather also blasted through the southern Plains, with wind gusts as high as 70 mph reported in parts of Oklahoma.

There was a report of blown out windows in a house near Custer City, Oklahoma, as a fierce line of severe storms rolled through.

To the north of the severe weather, flooding downpours inundated southern Kansas and southwestern Missouri.