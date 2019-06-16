Police identify four family members found dead in Iowa home

June 16 (UPI) -- Police in Iowa identified four family members found dead inside their West Des Moines home.

West Des Moines Police said the four victims, Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44, Lavanya Sunkara, 41, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy all lived in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

The causes of death have yet to be determined but police reported that all four of the victims were impacted by gunshot wounds.

Four other family members, two adults and two children, were staying in the home as guests at the time of the apparent shooting, police said.

One of the surviving family members left the home and found someone walking outside, who then called 911.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and West Des Moines Detectives are investigating the incident.

"We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," West Des Moines Police Sgt. Dan Wade said. "We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community."