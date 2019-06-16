Missing swimmer in New York marathon confirmed dead

June 16 (UPI) -- The organizers of a marathon in New York confirmed the death of a man who went missing during the swimming portion of the event.

Dr. Charles Van Der Horst, 67, died during Stage 6 of the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, his family said in a statement on Saturday through the event's organizers, New York Open Water.

"Charlie exemplified living life to its fullest. He put all of his passion and zest into everything he did, from his love of his family, friends and community to his swimming to his work on social justice and in the medical field," his family wrote. "At this time we ask that you respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn this tragic loss."

Van Der Horst of Chapel Hill, N.C., went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday as he entered the water during the race.

A subsequent search by emergency crews failed to locate him and searches resumed on Saturday morning.