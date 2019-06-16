Man found unresponsive at Bonnaroo music festival pronounced dead

June 16 (UPI) -- A man died Saturday after being found unresponsive on the campgrounds at the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee.

The Bonnaroo medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services found the 27-year-old man unresponsive, but breathing, at the campground as they responded to reports of a medical condition.

The responders administered CPR and the man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death, but officials believe the man had an underlying medical condition and foul play is not expected.

Officials said the man had been camping with his father at the festival at the time of the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," the festival's organizers said.

Last year, 32-year-old Michael Donivan Craddock Jr. was found dead on the festival campgrounds and an autopsy showed he died of a drug overdose.