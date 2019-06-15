Secret Service arrests man on charges of assault, unlawful entry near White House

A man was arrested Friday night on charges of allegedly assaulting a police officer and trying to jump over a fence at the Treasury Building near the White House, Secret Service said. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- The Secret Service has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a police officer and trying to jump a security fence near the White House last night.

The man tried to jump over the security fence at the northwest side of the Treasury Building along Pennsylvania Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

"The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

The man has not been identified, but officials said it did not effect White House security operations.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, Fox 5 DC reported, while showing a video posted to Twitter from a bystander of the arrest.

The Secret Service has arrested the man on charges of assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

The Secret Service last apprehended a White House barrier jumper back in November of 2017. Victor Merswin, 24, was arrested after attempting to jump a security barrier along the White House lawn.

Last week the White House announced it was raising the fence to help prevent people jumping over.

A $64 million construction project is scheduled to start soon that expands the height of the current fence from the current 6 feet 6 inches to 13 feet 1 inch.