Police arrest boy over alleged stabbing of N.J. principal

A student remains in custody after allegedly stabbing a principal during a graduation rehearsal at Washington School in Rutherford, N.J.. Photo courtesy Rutherford Public Schools.

June 15 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old New Jersey student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a principal during eighth grade graduation rehearsal.

The victim, a Union School principal, was leading the rehearsal at Washington School gymnasium in Rutherford, N.J., Friday morning when the student allegedly ran across the gym and thrust a knife at the principal, striking his chest several times, according to a Rutherford police statement posted on Twitter.

"The student then turned around, dropped the knife, and placed his hands in the air," statement said.

A teacher was able to grab the folding knife, according to police, and walk the attacker outside where police took him into custody.

No one else was attacked in the incident.

Both the suspect and the principal were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The principal, identified by Northjersey.com as Kurt Schweitzer, was not seriously injured, police said.

Superintendent Jack Hurley said that Schweitzer is emotionally rattled, but physically fine.

"He's a little shaken by what happened," Hurley said.

The juvenile remains in custody on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

As a precaution, Rutherford police will attend the graduation ceremony Wednesday night.