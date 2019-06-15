North Carolina man goes missing during New York marathon swim

June 15 (UPI) -- New York police said a 67-year-old swimmer is missing after he was seen submerging during a marathon swim in the Hudson River.

The New York Police Department said a safety spotter at the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim saw the man go underwater about 3 p.m. Friday, and a subsequent search of the area by emergency crews failed to locate the swimmer.

New York Open Water, which organized the swim, identified the missing swimmer as Charles Van Der Horst, 67, of Chapel Hill, N.C.

"Charlie was participating in several stages of the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim when he went under at the finish of Stage 6," the organization said in a statement. "Our thoughts are first and foremost with the Van Der Horst family and we ask that all respect their wish for privacy as they mourn this tragic loss."

The search was suspended Friday night and resumed Saturday morning. Stage 7 of the swim, which had been scheduled for Saturday, was canceled by New York Open Water.

The 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, which encompasses 120 miles total, takes place in stages spread out over several days. Friday's leg began at the Tappan Zee Bridge and ended at the George Washington Bridge, spanning 15.7 miles.