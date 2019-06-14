Oreos celebrate Apollo 11 anniversary with moon-themed cookies

June 14 (UPI) -- Oreo has debuted a new variety to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing -- and no, the sandwich cookies aren't filled with green cheese.

The limited edition Marshmallow Moon Oreos, which feature images of an astronaut, a crescent moon with stars and a rocket ship, hit grocery shelves this week. The cookies are filled with a purple marshmallow creme.

To top off the space theme, the packaging is made with special ink that glows in the dark.

The special release coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first man to walk on the moon. Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on the moon July 20, 1969.

He uttered the first words on the moon -- "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" -- before describing the weaker gravity and the fine powder on the surface of the moon.

Even 50 years ago the momentous event was recognized with special moon-related treats, like "moon cheese" sold by the Fisher Cheese Co. in Ohio and Moon Shot ice cream sold by the Good Humor Co.