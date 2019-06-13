King Arthur Flour recalled over possible E. coli contamination

The recall affects certain lots of unbleached all-purpose flour. File Photo courtesy of King Arthur Flour

June 13 (UPI) -- Baking goods company King Arthur Flour on Thursday recalled certain varieties of flour due to possible E. coli contamination.

The food safety alert involves 14,218 cases of 5-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour with lot codes L18A07C, L18A08A, L18A08B, L18A14A, L18A14B or L18A14C. They have best used by dates of Dec. 7, 8 or 14, 2019.

"King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections," the company said.

King Arthur said no illnesses have been associated with its flour.

E. coli infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting. In children and older adults, it can cause life-threatening kidney failure, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.