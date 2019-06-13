Trending Stories

U.S. Navy: Two tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman
Colorado makes gains fighting U.S. opioid overdose death rate
Man arrested in death of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker
Judge orders Johnson & Johnson, Colgate to pay $10M in cancer case
ACLU asks Supreme Court to delay ruling on census citizenship question

Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty win at the French Open

Chance the Rapper, Patti LuPone join 'Steven Universe The Movie'
Chinese boat fled after sinking Filipino crew, Manila says
U.S. House committee rejects low-yield nukes in defense bill
Russell Wilson: Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf 'looking really special'
'Star Trek': Zachary Quinto would 'love' to work with Quentin Tarantino
 
