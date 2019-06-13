Rick Gates arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on November 1, 2017. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Retired General and former national security adviser Michael Flynn received a subpoena Thursday from the House intelligence committee. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The House intelligence committee said Thursday it's issued two more subpoenas, seeking testimony and records from former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

Gates and Flynn were key figures in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, but panel Chairman Adam Schiff said they "refused to fully cooperate with Congress."

"As part of our oversight work, the [committee] is continuing to examine the deep counterintelligence concerns raised in special counsel Mueller's report," Schiff said in the subpoena for Gates. "Both Michael Flynn and Rick Gates were critical witnesses for Special Counsel Mueller's investigation, but so far have refused to cooperate fully with Congress.

"That's simply unacceptable. The American people, and the Congress, deserve to hear directly from these two critical witnesses."

The subpoenas seek documents from the pair by June 26 and sworn testimony on July 10.

Both Gates and Flynn have pleaded guilty to crimes connected to the Russia inquiry but have yet to be sentenced. Officials said they are cooperating with prosecutors.

Thursday's subpoenas came two days after the House voted to grant its judiciary committee power to seek enforcement of subpoenas in federal court. Monday, the committee reached a deal with the Justice Department for access to some evidence withheld from the Mueller report. The oversight committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas issued them.