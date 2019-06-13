The five teens were convicted of raping and assaulting a white female jogger in New York City's Central Park, pictured, in 1989. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A new Netflix drama about the wrongful convictions of five teenagers for the 1989 rape of a New York City woman has led to backlash for another city prosecutor.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lederer resigned Wednesday as a part-time professor at Columbia Law School after calls for her ouster from groups of African-American students concerned about her role in prosecuting the so-called "Central Park Five" 30 years ago.

The group expressed concern over Lederer's portrayed role in the drama When They See Us, which depicts Manhattan prosecutors targeting five black teens for the rape and assault of a white woman who'd been jogging in the park. The five were ultimately convicted, but later exonerated by DNA evidence. Critics have said the 1990 prosecutions were tainted by racial prejudices.

The Netflix program depicts Lederer, a lead prosecutor in the case, permitting coercive and abusive techniques in the investigation.

In a statement, Lederer said she enjoyed her four years teaching at the Law School, and that the "nature of the recent publicity" led her to resign.

The Black Student Organization and Black Law Student Association demanded that Lederer resign.

"While these five innocent teenagers were disgraced by the media and the American public, stripped of their most basic human rights and freedoms and robbed of their childhoods, the women who were directly involved in their persecution were praised, awarded and even employed by an institution located right in Harlem's backyard," a petition by the BSO stated.

The petition was signed by 10,000 students and community members and endorsed by other student groups.

Lederer is the second prosecutor involved in the case to resign over backlash from the Netflix program. Earlier this month, former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein left positions at Vassar College and food charity God's Love We Deliver. Fairstein, who was also a lead prosecutor in the case, also has an affiliation with Columbia University, having received an Award for Excellence from its School of Medicine. No longer a prosecutor, she's a well-known crime novelist and was dropped by her publisher after the series' premiere.

When They See Us is a dramatized account of the accusations against Kory Wise, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray and Yusef Salaam. After they were cleared by DNA evidence in 2002, they settled with New York City for $41 million. No wrongdoing has been admitted by prosecutors from the case.