Watch live: House votes on whether to hold William Barr in contempt

June 12 (UPI) -- The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to hold U.S. Attorney General William Barr in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena over information from the Mueller investigation.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. EDT.

The vote comes one day after the Democratically controlled House voted 229-191 along party lines to pass a resolution authorizing the House judiciary committee to go to federal court to enforce subpoenas. The House resolution specifically mentions Barr and former White House special counsel Don McGahn.

The civil contempt resolution gives a green light to allow the judiciary committee to quickly go after Barr, McGahn and other Trump officials who don't comply with subpoenas in the future.

Judiciary committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., struck a deal with the Justice Department Monday over redacted materials from the Mueller report.

Democrats are seeking more information from the Mueller investigation on any evidence that President Donald Trump may have obstructed justice during the two-year probe. Mueller's report found no collusion occurred between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but it cited possible cases of obstruction.

Trump maintains his innocence, saying on Twitter that Democrats want to find something after the Mueller report cleared him.