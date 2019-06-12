June 12 (UPI) -- Former FBI officials were scheduled to testify in the House Wednesday to talk about the findings of the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

The House intelligence committee summoned Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, both former agents with the bureau's national security branch, to testify at the hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. EDT.

The hearing follows another on the Russia investigation Monday, at which lawmakers sought more information on the report by special counsel Robert Mueller, which concluded in March there was insufficient evidence to indicate collusion between President Donald Trump's team and Russian actors during the 2016 campaign.