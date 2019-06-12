Madison Fire Department engineer Todd Mahoney was one of two people who died after being found unresponsive during the swimming portion of a triathlon in Wisconsin on Sunday. Photo courtesy Madison Fire Dept.

June 12 (UPI) -- Two men died after being found unresponsive in the water during the swimming portion of an Ironman triathlon in Wisconsin.

The City of Madison announced that one of the men, 38-year-old Madison firefighter Todd Mahoney, died Tuesday after spending two days in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend and brother Todd Mahoney," the fire department said. "Mahoney was an Apparatus Engineer at Fire Station 1 in downtown Madison. We thank the community for its support during this difficult time."

Mahoney found unresponsive in Lake Monona during the 70.3-mile triathlon and was pulled from the water at around 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

Another man, 61-year-old Michal McCulloch, was found unresponsive in the water about an hour earlier and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The fire department said both men's deaths were related to separate medical emergencies. The Dane County Medical Examiner's office confirmed McCulloch's death "was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event," while the cause of Mahoney's death was not released.

Another man also died due to a medical event while participating in a different triathlon in neighboring Jefferson County a week earlier.