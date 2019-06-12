Man arrested in death of transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker

Kendrell Lavar Lyles was arrested in connection with the connection of Muhlaysia Booker in Dallas. Photo courtesy Dallas Police Department

June 12 (UPI) -- Police in Texas arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with the death of a transgender woman killed in Dallas last month.

Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 34, was arrested for the death of Muhlaysia Booker and was also a person of interest in the deaths of two other people, Dallas Police Department announced.

"During the course of investigating these two cases, detectives recognized that Arrestee Lyles drove the same type of car that is believed to have picked up Muhlaysia Booker on May 18, 2019," the department said.

Lyles was charged with three counts of murder.

The department added that evidence placed Lyles in the area of Spring Avenue and Lagow Street, which Booker frequented, around the time of her death.

Police are also working to determine whether Lyles is connected to the deaths of other transgender women in Dallas.

Booker, 23, was found dead in May, a month after she was assaulted in a beating that was filmed and went viral on social media.

After her death, police have been investigating a potential connection among four investigations involving the death or assault of transgender women dating back to 2017, including three in the past seven months.

All of the victims were black, transgender women and two were seen in the area of Spring Ave before their attacks. Two had entered someone else's vehicle and one had allowed someone into her vehicle before the assault.