Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer will be sentenced Wednesday for his part in the scandal. File Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer on Wednesday will become the first person sentenced in the wide-ranging college entrance cheating scandal.

Vandemoer will be sentenced in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The coach pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for agreeing to take $610,000 in bribes from parents as payment to get their children into the Northern California school. Prosecutors say other coaches like Vandemoer auctioned off spots on the team to the highest bidders, sometimes admitting students who've never played the sport. Authorities also said photos were doctored to make it look like they belonged in the sport.

Specifically, Vandemoer admitted to agreeing to designate two students as recruits for separate payments of $110,000 and $500,000. Prosecutors said he unsuccessfully tried to enroll a third for $500,000.

Vandemoer's attorneys argued the sailing coach never financially profited. Prosecutors said, however, he was an active participant in gaming Stanford's admission system at the behest of organizer William "Rick" Singer as the sailing program benefited financially.

"His actions not only deceived and defrauded the university that employed him but also validated a national cynicism over college admissions by helping wealthy and unscrupulous applicants enjoy an unjust advantage over those who either lack deep pockets or are simply unwilling to cheat to get ahead," Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed on June 7.

Rosen argued the 13-month prison sentence he recommends will help discourage others from trying to profit by rigging the admissions system.

Defense attorneys describe Vandemoer as "fundamentally, a decent family man," and said he regrets his actions.

Prosecutors charged 50 people in the scandal, involving Singer, dozens of wealthy parents and two Hollywood actresses -- all of whom, they said, bribed exam administrators to get their children into prestigious universities.