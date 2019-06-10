Six Flags Magic Mountain evacuated due to nearby brush fire

June 10 (UPI) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted in southern California near Six Flags Magic Mountain, causing the amusement park to be evacuated, authorities said.

The 40-acre fire sparked at around noon Sunday along Old Road and Sky View Lane near the amusement park, prompting staff to evacuate, though the decision was quickly reversed by the L.A. County Fire Department, who asked guests to remain in the park as roads were temporarily closed.

By 9:30 p.m., the fire was 50 percent contained, the L.A. County Fire Department said.

"Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night taking advantage of cooler temperatures, elevated relative humidity and lower wind speeds to increase containment," the department said on Twitter.

The L.A. County Fire Department's Air Operations Section said it had deployed three helicopters to help contain the fire by dousing it with water from the sky.

Nine people were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation though no injuries were reported.

Six Flags said the park would reopen at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Valencia's Six Flags Magic Mountain is one of the most popular amusement parks in the United States, attracting millions of visitors a year.