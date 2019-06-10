4 with critical, serious injuries after deadly Dallas crane collapse

June 10 (UPI) -- Utilities worked Monday to restore power to parts of North Texas that was knocked out by a storm that may have also toppled a crane in Dallas that killed at least one person, officials said.

Electricity was cut to about 350,000 customers after the storm Sunday, authorities said. Some has been restored, but utility Oncor said Monday affected residents should prepare for days without power.

The crane buckled Sunday afternoon at a residential building. It heavily damaged the east side of the complex and killed at least one person, a woman who lived in the building, officials said.

Five were hospitalized with injuries -- two in critical condition and two in serious condition. The other was treated and released.

RELATED Video shows moment a crane collapsed in downtown Seattle

"For the undetermined future, management has secured living arrangements for its residents in a 'block of hotels,' set up a per diem system for food and established an 800 number for residents to call if they have questions that still need addressing," apartment management said in a statement.

Bigge Crane, the California-based owner of the crane, said in a statement it's working on finding a cause.

"We are mobilizing personnel to the site to find out more and, of course, to fully cooperate with investigating authorities," the company said.

Dallas manager T.C. Broadnax said city officials will assist the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in its investigation.

Officials are trying to determine if the storm, which produced very strong winds, was a factor in the crane collapse.