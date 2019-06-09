Third child dies in Amish buggy crash

June 9 (UPI) -- A third child died in a Friday night crash involving a truck driver and a horse-drawn carriage in Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Reed said a 4-year-old boy died at a local hospital after a 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl died at the scene.

The truck driver, identified as 21-year-old Tyler Frye from Indiana, was arrested and charged with three counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and one count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Frye was arraigned on Saturday and was being held on $50,000 bond, The Washington Post reported.

The crash occurred at 6 p.m. on Friday when Frye rear-ended an Amish buggy which was on the side of a Michigan highway near the borders with Indiana and Ohio.

All seven occupants of the carriage, including five children and two adults, were ejected from the carriage.

Police said a 3-year-old and an adult woman were hospitalized with serious injuries.