Coast Guard recovers body of missing Texas city police chief

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of missing Kembah Police Chief Chris Reed on Sunday. Photo courtesy City of Kemah

June 9 (UPI) -- The two-day search for a missing Texas city police chief ended Sunday after his body was found, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.

The Coast Guard announced that Kemah Chief of Police Chris Reed's body was recovered about one and a half miles north of the Texas City Dike at 7:54 a.m. Sunday.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well as the Kemah and law enforcement communities," Coast Guard SAR mission coordinator Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon said.

The Coast Guard and nearly two dozen other agencies and volunteer vessels searched more than 650 square miles for about 40 hours, the agency said.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, friends and entire Kemah community. May he Rest In Peace," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter.

Reed had been missing since Friday when a wave knocked him from a large vessel about 2 miles north of the Texas City Dike while boating with his wife at 4 p.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.