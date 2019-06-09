Capital Pride marchers panic after mistaken gunfire; man arrested

June 9 (UPI) -- One man was taken into custody and multiple people sustained minor injuries after a report of a man with a gun at the Capital Pride parade in Washington, D.C.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at the LGBTQ pride event at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, where one male suspect was arrested for possession of "what appears to be a handgun," Washington, D.C., Police Department Cmdr. Guillermo Rivera said.

Police are still investigating loud sounds heard in the area, but Rivera said there was no evidence that any shots were fired or that anyone was injured by the gun that was recovered.

Rivera added that seven people were sent to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and emergency crews treated others for minor injuries at the scene after a crowd fled from the area.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was briefed on the incident and confirmed there was no active threat.

"D.C., I know the incident today at Pride was frightening for many -- for those who were ther and for those who had friends and loved ones at the parade," she wrote on Twitter. "I am grateful for all of our first responders who were on the scene quickly and for all the attendees and residents who worked quickly to help each other during those moments when the celebration turned to chaos."

The event's organizers, Capital Pride Alliance, said the parade was halted because of the incident but all other events including Sunday's Festival and Concert would continue as planned.