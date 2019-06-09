American Airlines extends Boeing 737 Max cancellations through Sept. 3

American Airlines extended its cancelations of Boeing 737 Max flights through Sept. 3 on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- American Airlines is extending its cancellations of Boeing 737 Max flights through the beginning of September.

The airline announced Sunday that about 115 flights per day will be canceled through Sept. 3, as part of its continued response to a pair of deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max planes.

"American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 Max, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon," the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the Boeing 737 Max in March and in American Airlines had previously extended its cancellation of flights involving the aircraft through Aug. 19.

The airline added that it has been in continuous contact with the FAA, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety and is "pleased" with the progress on the updates to the plane and its software.

The United States joined other nations in grounding the Boeing 737 Max after a pair of crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killed 346 people.

Other U.S. airlines including Southwest and United have canceled flights through August.

Last month, Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell said there is no timetable for the 737 Max fleet to return to operation.