Ten hospitalized after train derailment in Boston

June 8 (UPI) -- A light-rail commuter train derailed in Boston near Fenway Park on Saturday morning, sending 10 people to the hospital, including the train operator, officials said.

A outbound train on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Green Line derailed in a tunnel between the Fenway and Kenmore stations just before 11 p.m., Boston Fire Department posted on Twitter.

Eleven people were hurt and 10 were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Emergency Medical Services on in a post on Twitter.

The derailed train contained about 150 people and 500 riders were on the train behind it. Passengers walked through the tunnel.

Firefighters had to carry multiple people in "stoke baskets" from the tunnel, the fire department tweeted.

Eastbound and westbound trains were halted on both sides of the derailment. Shuttle buses replaced trains from Kenmore to Fenway.

MBTA urged people to seek alternative transportation or to allow an extra 20-30 minutes of travel time, according to Twitter posts.

Officials said full service might not resume until Sunday, WBZ reported.

The Green Line connects various buildings in downtown Boston. It became the first subway line in North American in 1897 with some sections still in use, according to MTBA.

