Kroger recalls frozen berries due to hepatitis A concern

Kroger said the potentially contaminated frozen berries have been removed from shelves. File Photo courtesy of Pixabay

June 8 (UPI) -- Kroger has announced a recall of a variety of frozen berry products over possible hepatitis A contamination.

The Kroger Co. said the Private Selection frozen berries, manufactured by Townsend Farms, are sold at Kroger grocery stores and affiliates, including, but not limited to, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers and Fry's.

The recall, issued Friday, affects Private Selection frozen triple berry medley in both 16- and 48-ounce sizes, and Private Selection frozen blackberries in 16 ounces.

Kroger said it removed the affected products from shelves and notified customers of the potential contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus transmitted through sex, the consumption of contaminated food or by caring for someone infected by the virus. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, diarrhea, jaundice and joint pain, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.