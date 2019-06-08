Hillary Clinton's brother, Tony Rodham, dies at 60

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd-R) is seen in an undated photograph with her mother, Dorothy Rodham, and her brothers, Hugh Jr. (R) and Tony (L). Tony Rodham died Friday at the age of 60. File Photo courtesy 2016 Hillary for America

June 8 (UPI) -- The youngest brother of Hillary Clinton, Tony Rodham, has died, the former secretary of state announced Saturday. He was 60.

Clinton said her brother died Friday, though offered no further details about the cause of his death.

"We lost my brother Tony last night. It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," she posted on Twitter. "When he walked into a room he'd light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We'll miss him very much."

Tony Rodham was the third of the three Rodham children. The middle sibling, Hugh Rodham, is 69.

Tony Rodham was a businessman who at times leaned on his sister and brother-in-law, former President Bill Clinton, with help in his ventures, The New York Times reported. In a court appearance for an unrelated case, Tony Rodham said he did business with the Clinton Foundation and used the Clintons' connections in Haiti for a building project.

The statements prompted the foundation to release a statement saying it wasn't involved in the businessman's ventures in Haiti.

Tony Rodham is survived by his wife of 14 years, Megan Madden, and his three children, Zachary Boxer Rodham, Simon Rodham and Fiona Rodham.