Airplane part falls out of sky, hits Las Vegas apartment building

June 7 (UPI) -- Federal aviation and local law enforcement officials said they're investigating what appears to be a door or panel from an aircraft that fell out of the sky and onto an apartment building in Las Vegas.

The incident happened Thursday near Nellis Air Force Base, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The object struck an apartment building and a vehicle.

The Metropolitan Police Department said no one was injured.

Investigators determined the part came off an aircraft immediately after it took off from the air base. Police Lt. Bill Steinmetz told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the piece was "non-sensitive in nature," meaning it wasn't from military equipment.

FAA officials said they weren't sure what kind of aircraft the part came from.

Residents of the complex said the object made a loud noise when it hit.

Anthony Pitts told KTNV-TV that he heard a "smack."

"And when it hit it was loud," he said. "And the first thing I did was run in the house. I'm not going to lie. I was scared. I thought it was a shooting. That's how loud it was."

Another resident, Alex Lopez, said he thought the world was ending.

"One of my kids could have been walking out here and that thing would have hit him," he said. "It's not going to be a concussion. Not going to be 'Oh no, I'm hurt, honey, go to the hospital.' They would be dead."