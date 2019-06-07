Actress Taraji Henson emotional in Congress about mental health, suicide

Actress Taraji Henson becomes emotional as she speaks about youth suicide in the African-American community during a forum Friday of the Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum Friday about black youth suicide and mental health, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actress Taraji Henson testifies Friday about mental health in the African-American community during a Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum on black youth suicide and mental health, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actress Taraji Henson testifies Friday about mental health in the African-American community during a Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum on black youth suicide and mental health, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actress Taraji Henson testifies Friday about mental health in the African-American community during a Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum on black youth suicide and mental health, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Actress Taraji Henson becomes emotional as she speaks about youth suicide as she testifies on mental health in the African American community during a Congressional Black Caucus Taskforce forum Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Suicide rates among black children aged 5 to 11 in the United States have increased in the last 25 years, an alarming statistic that shocked members of the Congressional Black Caucus Task force Friday on Capitol Hill.

Actress Taraji Henson, known for television shows like Empire and Hidden Figures, broke down when talking about young children who contemplate commit suicide. She founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to raise awareness and end negative stigmas of mental health.

"The ages of the children who are committing suicide are getting younger and younger," she said. "It breaks my heart."

She noted the foundation will hold its first fundraiser this weekend.

"It's our first initiative to get the word out about what this foundation is about," Henson said. "This is my life mission. I used to think it was acting but now it's this."

The actress said she used to be a substitute teacher and saw many children struggle with basic needs in a "special needs" classroom. For too long, she said, mental health issues were swept under the rug.

Henson said she's battled depression and anxiety, and her father fought post traumatic stress disorder related to his service in Vietnam.

"I wasn't afraid to tackle mental health issues so I can see it through a different lens," she said. "Teachers absolutely need to be trained."

Washington, D.C., Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said at the forum she was also struck by some of the children who must deal with issues of life or death.

"Suicide had been fairly rare in the African-American community, maybe that's because we didn't note it," Norton said. "Maybe it was there but like so much else, we didn't understand it. What in the world is happening in our communities?"

RELATED Texas Republicans squeezed between tariffs and immigration

Henson said another problem might be the idealistic lifestyle portrayed on social media, which has become pervasive among children.

"We need therapists there to guide them through the social media driven world. We can't just introduce social media to our children without giving them a guideline."

Friday's hearing also included testimony from Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is joining the newly formed bipartisan Congressional Black-Jewish Caucus.