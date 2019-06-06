Walmart now has 120 ultra-fast electric chargers at its stores with more to come. Photo courtesy of Walmart

June 6 (UPI) -- Electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at more than 120 Walmart locations across the country with additional locations planned in the coming years.

Walmart partnered with Electrify America to install and operate the chargers and meet the goal of becoming the largest retail host for electric vehicle chargers in the country.

"This milestone marks an important moment in the expansion of our charging station network," said Electrify America COO Brendan Jones. "We look forward to continuing our work with Walmart to make electric vehicle charging faster and more convenient for consumers across the country, and in turn, encourage more adoption of zero-emissions vehicles."

The chargers are located at stores in 34 states, mostly off major highways. Dozens more chargers are planned for major metro areas. The Electrify America chargers have been installed quickly with the first being put in Hope, Ark., July 24, 2018. Since then, new chargers have opened every three days, on average.

The DC Fast Chargers can give an electric vehicle up to 20 miles of range per minute. There's also a 150 kilowatt charger.

The chargers are mostly concentrated on the east and west coasts or in major urban areas. The charger network gives electric vehicle owners access to rural communities and driving routes.

The next phase of charger stations will put them in an additional 12 states, including California, the largest EV market in the country.

Electrify America said it will invest $2 billion over the next decade in electric vehicle infrastructure and education. Overall, more than 2,000 chargers across 484 sites in 17 metropolitan areas are planned.

Electrify America is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America born out of the $10 billion settlement with U.S. federal regulators over the diesel emission scandal of 2016.

