Google acquires Looker to join its cloud service for $2.6B

Google announced Thursday that it has acquired Looker to join its Google Cloud service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Google announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire software company Looker as part of its Google Cloud service.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced the $2.6 billion acquisition, saying it would expand the existing partnership between the two companies, through which they share more than 350 customers.

Kurian said the acquisition will extend Google Cloud's business analytics by allowing it to define business metrics in a consistent way across various data sources and provide users with an analytics platform for business intelligence, sales analytics and embedded analytics.

"The addition of Looker to Google Cloud will help us offer customers a more complete analytics solution from ingesting data to visualizing results and integrating data and insights into their daily workflows," he said.

Kurian added the acquisition is set to be completed later this year after the completion of closing conditions such as regulatory approval.